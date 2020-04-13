Skip to main content
New York governor says ‘worst is over’ as Covid-19 deaths appear to decline

New Yorkers, who have been hard hit by the coronavirus, have left messages of gratitude for the staff working at the city’s central Mount Sinai hospital.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believed “the worst is over” as hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau and the daily increase in deaths came to 671, the lowest total in about a week.

Cuomo, who has been working closely with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut in response to the novel coronavirus, also said that he would announce a coordinated plan on reopening businesses and schools.

(REUTERS)

 

