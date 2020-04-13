New York governor says ‘worst is over’ as Covid-19 deaths appear to decline
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believed “the worst is over” as hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau and the daily increase in deaths came to 671, the lowest total in about a week.
Cuomo, who has been working closely with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut in response to the novel coronavirus, also said that he would announce a coordinated plan on reopening businesses and schools.
