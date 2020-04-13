New York governor says ‘worst is over’ as Covid-19 deaths appear to decline

New Yorkers, who have been hard hit by the coronavirus, have left messages of gratitude for the staff working at the city’s central Mount Sinai hospital. REUTERS - Mike Segar

Text by: NEWS WIRES

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believed “the worst is over” as hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau and the daily increase in deaths came to 671, the lowest total in about a week.