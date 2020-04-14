Skip to main content
Covid-19: French court orders Amazon to limit deliveries to essential goods

Issued on: Modified:

The Nanterre court ruled that Amazon deliveries in France should be limited in a move to protect workers from the deadly coronavirus.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

A French court ruled Tuesday that Amazon must limit its operations to delivering only essential goods while it evaluates workers’ risks of coronavirus exposure, according to a ruling seen by AFP.

The court in Nanterre, outside Paris, said Amazon France had “failed to recognise its obligations regarding the security and health of its workers”.

While carrying out the health evaluation, Amazon can prepare and deliver only “food, hygiene and medical products,” the court said.

(AFP)

