The Debate

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

It's half-time for lockdown in France. That's if President Emmanuel Macron can stick to his May 11 date for the start of deconfinement. But can the nation reopen schools and start up non-essential sectors of the economy without mass testing for all? So far, Macron is only promising Covid-19 screening for those who develop symptoms.

In a confined edition of the show, François Picard speaks with former Strasbourg mayor Fabienne Keller, Member of the European Parliament; Jean-Paul Moatti, Professor Emeritus of Heath Economics at Aix-Marseille University; and Vivienne Walt, Paris correspondent for Time Magazine.