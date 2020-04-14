Panthers extension to make McCaffrey highest-paid running back in NFL

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

The Carolina Panthers are signing Christian McCaffrey to a contract extension that will reportedly make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

The Charlotte News & Observer was among the multiple media outlets reporting the Panthers are bringing back their offensive star on a four-year, $64 million (58.6 million euros) extension.

The newspaper cited two sources in reporting the deal worth an average of $16 million a year.

McCaffrey is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and was coming off the third 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in NFL history.

He had more touchdowns from scrimmage than any other player in the NFL last season.

Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys was previously the highest-paid running back in league history, after signing a six-year, $90 million contract last September.

"I'm so excited to continue my career in Carolina," McCaffrey, who will turn 24 in June, told ESPN.

© 2020 AFP