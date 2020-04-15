Skip to main content
Covid-19: G20 endorses temporary debt standstill for the poorest countries

A handout photo released by the Saudi Energy Ministry on April 10, 2020 shows Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman (3rd-L) chairing a virtual extraordinary meeting of G20 Oil ministers, in the capital Riyadh.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The Group of 20 nations announced support Wednesday for a temporary halt to debt payments by the world's poorest nations as they struggle to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We support a time-bound suspension of debt service payments for the poorest countries that request forbearance," the G20 finance ministers and central bankers said in a communique following their virtual meeting. "All bilateral official creditors will participate in this initiative."

The group also called on private creditors, working through the Institute of International Finance, to participate in the initiative.

(AFP)

