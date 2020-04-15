France announces €1,500 bonus for health workers on Covid-19 front line

French health workers carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before a helicopter transport on March 23, 2020. © Christian Hartmann.REUTERS

France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday said healthcare staff working in areas most impacted by the new coronavirus would receive a bonus of 1,500 euros ($1,637) as well as higher pay than usual for their extra hours.