France announces €1,500 bonus for health workers on Covid-19 front line

French health workers carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before a helicopter transport on March 23, 2020.
French health workers carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before a helicopter transport on March 23, 2020. © Christian Hartmann.REUTERS
France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday said healthcare staff working in areas most impacted by the new coronavirus would receive a bonus of 1,500 euros ($1,637) as well as higher pay than usual for their extra hours.

Philippe was speaking after a cabinet meeting that decided on a 110 billion euros rescue package to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis. 

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

