Chilean author Luis Sepulveda dies of Covid-19 in northern Spain

Luis Sepulveda pictured in March 2010 at the Paris Book Fair.
Luis Sepulveda pictured in March 2010 at the Paris Book Fair. © Etienne de Malglaive, AFP
The acclaimed Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda has died at a hospital in northern Spain some six weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, his publishing house said on Thursday. He was 70.

"The writer Luis Sepúlveda has died in Oviedo," said a statement by Barcelona-based Tusquets, adding it "deeply regretted his loss". 

The best-selling Chilean author, who spent much of his life in exile in Europe, had been taking to hospital on February 25 after first showing Covid-19 symptoms upon returning from a book festival in Portugal.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

