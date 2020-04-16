Covid-19: France reports 753 new deaths, hospital admissions drop for second day in a row

Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, on April 15, 2020.

France registered 753 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 17,920, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a second day running.

And, in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the total of people in intensive care units (ICU) fell for the eighth day in a row, at 6,248, a low point since April 1.

At 17,920 the number of fatalities is up 4,4% over 24 hours, with the rate of increase decelerating again after it has sped up the two previous days.

(REUTERS)

