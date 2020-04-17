France records 761 more Covid-19 deaths, but number of hospitalisations declines

Doctor Jean-Noël Lépront, wearing a protective suit and face mask, makes a phone call outside an emergency Covid-19 centre in Champigny-sur-Marne near Paris, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, March 31, 2020.

France registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.

Advertising Read more

And, in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the total of people in intensive care units (ICU) in France fell for the ninth day in a row, at 6,027, a low point since April 1.

At 18,681 the number of fatalities from coronavirus is up 4,2% over 24 hours, with the rate of increase decelerating for the second day running.

(REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe