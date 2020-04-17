Skip to main content
France reports 40% of aircraft carrier group crew test positive for Covid-19

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the Mediterranean sea, March 7, 2019.
French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the Mediterranean sea, March 7, 2019. © Jean-Paul Pelissier, REUTERS
Some 940 of the 2,300-strong crew aboard the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier group have tested positive for Covid-19, the French Senate said in a statement on Friday, citing the military's chief medical officer.

After a closed hearing with Maryline Gygax Genero, the Senate said that 500 crew from the carrier itself had shown symptoms of the illness.

The military has defended its handling of the spread of the coronavirus aboard its flagship aircraft carrier.

