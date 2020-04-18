Covid-19: Number of hospitalised people in France declines for fourth consecutive day

A medical staff members, wearing face masks, are seen in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Clinique de l'Orangerie private hospital in Strasbourg, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, France April 17, 2020. © Christian Hartmann, Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

France on Saturday reported 642 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours but registered new falls in the total numbers of coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care.