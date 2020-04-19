Number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 in France falls for fifth straight day

A medical staff members, wearing face masks, are seen in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Clinique de l'Orangerie private hospital in Strasbourg, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, France April 17, 2020.

France on Sunday reported 395 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours as the number of new hospitalisations continued a slow decline.

The new deaths -- 227 in hospitals and 168 in nursing homes -- brought France's total epidemic death toll to 19,718, France's public health chief Jerome Salomon told reporters.

Salomon also said that the total number of people in intensive care units fell for the 11th day in a row, to 5,744 - the lowest level since March 30.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

