Art under lockdown: French street artist C215 adapts to quarantine

French street artist C215 finished this work, “Love in the Time of Coronavirus,” just before France’s lockdown took effect. Now, he is selling prints of the piece online, with proceeds going to the Paris hospitals foundation.

From Paris to New York, New Delhi to the West Bank, street artist Christian Guémy’s colorful murals can be found on walls worldwide. Under lockdown, though, the artist known as C215 has been separated from his favorite medium. FRANCE 24’s Vincent Roux and Peter O’Brien report.

Still, he is finding creative ways to stay engaged while on lockdown. He finished his latest piece, “Love in the Time of Coronavirus,” just before France’s lockdown took effect. Now, he is selling prints of the piece online, with proceeds going to the Paris Hospitals foundation.

Guémy has also made a stencil of Aïcha Issadounène, the first supermarket checkout worker to die of the virus in France. He promised to put up her portrait in Saint Ouen, the Paris suburb where she lived, as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

