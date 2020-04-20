France in lockdown: Shopping and cooking in a time of confinement

In this week's French Connections show, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula explore how the French are adapting to life in a time of confinement. France has already been under strict lockdown for a month, with the measures now extended to May 11. One of the few reasons people are allowed to go out is to go shopping for essential goods. So what counts as an "essential good" and what shops are open? And in a country so famous for food and gastronomy, what are people cooking? We tell you more.