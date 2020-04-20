Jeter gives up salary to help Marlins

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Miami Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter has forgone his salary indefinitely as the team reorganises its finances during the coronavirus pandemic, US media reported Monday.

Former New York Yankees ace Jeter will work without pay while other top executives at the Marlins have agreed to take salary cuts. Other baseball operations staff will remain on full salary until at least May 31.

Jeter earns a reported $5 million a year from the Marlins and would have been in line for a seven-digit bonus if Miami had enjoyed a profitable year.

Major League Baseball's 2020 season was due to get under way in late March but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the United States still battling the crisis, baseball faces a lengthy shutdown before play can resume, with the possibility that the 2020 season may be lost altogether.

League officials are studying a range of options to try and break the deadlock, with one idea floated being to play all league games in Arizona in empty stadiums.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has stressed however that no resumption would take place until there was evidence the coronavirus was under control.

"The only decision we have made, the only real plan that we have, is that baseball is not going to return until the public health situation is improved to the point that we're comfortable that we can play games in a manner that is safe," Manfred said.

