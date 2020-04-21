Skip to main content
Amazon extends closure of French warehouses as Covid-19 worker safety fight continues

Issued on: Modified:

The Amazon site in Lauwin-Planque in the Nord department of France is pictured on April 16, 2020.
The Amazon site in Lauwin-Planque in the Nord department of France is pictured on April 16, 2020. DENIS CHARLET AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Amazon is extending the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, the online retail giant said in a written statement on Tuesday.

The U.S. group said it was waiting for a verdict by the Court of Appeal in Versailles, expected on April 24, to reevaluate the situation.

The case follows a dispute with French unions over health measures to protect employees from COVID-19 contagion.

(REUTERS)

