Amazon extends closure of French warehouses as Covid-19 worker safety fight continues

The Amazon site in Lauwin-Planque in the Nord department of France is pictured on April 16, 2020.

Amazon is extending the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, the online retail giant said in a written statement on Tuesday.

The U.S. group said it was waiting for a verdict by the Court of Appeal in Versailles, expected on April 24, to reevaluate the situation.

The case follows a dispute with French unions over health measures to protect employees from COVID-19 contagion.

