The Interview

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Marlène Schiappa, France's minister for gender equality, discussed the rise in domestic violence during the country's Covid-19 lockdown and the measures taken by the French government in response.

French people have now lived in lockdown for five weeks as part of the fight against Covid-19 and domestic violence has significantly increased during this period. French Gender Equality Minister Marlène Schiappa discussed the alert system put in place by the government in a bid to help women.

"When a woman is in lockdown with her violent spouse or partner, (this) makes it more difficult for them to call for help," Schiappa told FRANCE 24. She added that the government has created "multiple possibilities" for victims of domestic violence to sound the alarm.

"You can send a text to the 114 emergency number - there's no need to talk - you can also alert your pharmacist during an errand (...) We have also set up facilities where abused women can find assistance and a sympathetic ear in shopping centres that are still in operation," she explained.

