Kohli 'howled' all night after team rejection

New Delhi (AFP)

India captain Virat Kohli revealed Tuesday how he "howled" through the night after being rejected by his state side before turning into the world's leading batsman.

Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma spoke about their lives and careers in an online session with students on how to get motivated.

"The first time I was rejected in the state selections, I remember it was late at night and I just cried," said the 31-year-old cricket superstar.

"I howled till about three in the morning and I could not believe it," he added.

"Because I scored well, everything was going perfectly for me. I performed till I reached that stage and I was rejected.

"And I kept asking my coach for two hours, why didn't it happen? And I couldn't make sense of it. But when there is passion and commitment, that motivation comes back to you."

Kohli made his debut for home state Delhi in 2006 before breaking into the national team two years later in a one-day international against Sri Lanka.

He has since shattered records on the way to accumulating 7,240 runs, including 27 centuries and 22 fifties in 86 Tests.

His marriage to Sharma in 2017 has added to the spotlight on him and Kohli credited his wife for improving his temper.

"To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was a very impatient before," said Kohli. The couple met in 2013 when filming a shampoo advert.

"The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out.

"Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out and eventually you will find a way.

"So that's what I have seen her do and I have learnt from that."

Kohli said he can now apply the attribute "where things are totally against you."

"Sometimes you have to bat in a Test match for two hours for 20 runs but the team wants you do that. So you should be able to do that."

