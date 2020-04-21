Skip to main content
Nearly all France-bound flights from outside Schengen zone halted, French ministry says

Issued on: Modified:

Air France, Swiss and EasyJet airlines aircraft are pictured at Cointrin Airport in Geneva, Switzerland on March 13, 2020. © Denis Balibouse, Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Almost all flights to France from outside the Schengen zone have stopped, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

Advertising

"There are no more international flights outside the Schengen zone, almost none", Borne told French RTL radio. She said flights bringing French people home from non-Schengen countries were continuing but were nearly completed.

(REUTERS)

