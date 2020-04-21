Skip to main content
Trump says will sign order to 'temporarily suspend immigration into US'

Issued on:

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing between U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

Advertising

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump said in a tweet late on Monday.

The development comes as the U.S. death toll from the virus topped 42,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 on Monday.

The U.S. economy has ground to a standstill due to the coronavirus and more than 22 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last month.

(REUTERS)

