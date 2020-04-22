Attacker shot dead after stabbing Israeli policeman

An Israeli border guard walks past the vehicle of a Palestinian man who reportedly carried out an attack against Israeli forces and was subsequently shot dead at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank

Jerusalem (AFP)

An attacker was shot dead Wednesday after he hit an Israeli policeman with his van at a West Bank checkpoint and then stabbed him with a pair of scissors, police said.

"The terrorist drove his vehicle into the border policeman that was on duty," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in an English-language statement.

The assailant then jumped out of his vehicle and stabbed the police officer with a pair of scissors, Rosenfeld said.

Other officers at the scene opened fire and "the terrorist was shot and killed," he said.

The wounded policeman was taken to hospital but was not in a life-threatening condition, police said.

A picture of the attacker's vehicle released by police showed a van with Palestinian number plates.

The attack took place between the Jewish West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim and the Palestinian neighbourhood of Abu Dis, on the outskirts of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

