Covid-19: Half of France’s private sector workers on temporary unemployment scheme

More than 10 million private sector workers have signed up for temporary unemployment in France due to the coronavirus crisis. © Pascal Guyot, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Wednesday more than 10 million private sector workers had signed up for a temporary unemployment scheme put in place by the government to help companies endure the impact of the new coronavirus crisis.