Trump signs executive order to suspend immigration to US for 60 days
US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he had signed an order partially suspending immigration to the United States, arguing the drastic measure would protect jobs during the coronavirus crisis.
"In order to protect our great American workers, I've just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," he told a press conference.
The suspension hits people applying for permanent residency, or green cards. Seasonal workers, such as immigrants vital to US farm labor, are still allowed to enter.
(AFP)
