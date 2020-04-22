Virus-hit Marianne Faithfull discharged from hospital

English singer Marianne Faithfull (pictured July 2016) was one of the icons of the 1960s and was catapulted to fame at the age of just 17 singing "As Tears Go By", written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones

London (AFP)

British singer Marianne Faithfull was on Wednesday discharged from hospital, more than three weeks after being admitted with symptoms of coronavirus, according to her official Twitter account.

It said that staff at the state-run National Health Service (NHS) hospital had "without doubt, saved her life".

"We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19," it said.

"She will continue to recuperate in London.

"Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many.

"She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life."

Faithfull, 73, was one of the icons of the 1960s and was catapulted to fame at the age of just 17 singing "As Tears Go By", written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.

She has had a five-decade career as a singer-songwriter, and stage and film actress. But she has also had well-documented battles with drug addiction and health issues.

