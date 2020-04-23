Ramadan 2020: How to practice faith in times of Covid-19

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

How to reconcile religion and the challenges of social distancing? As Muslims the world over embark on a month of fasting and prayer, what does it mean to attend mosque or to invite loved ones and good friends for the Iftar, the nightly breaking of the fast? As with other religions, we ask why most in the Muslim world are putting public safety before centuries-old rites and practice… while still some ignore the risk of Covid-19.