Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Number of Covid-19 hospital cases in France continues to fall

Issued on: Modified:

A medical staff member, wearing protective suit and face mask, working in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease patients at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, April 22, 2020.
A medical staff member, wearing protective suit and face mask, working in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease patients at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. © Gonzalo Fuentes, REUTERS
Text by: NEWS WIRES

France on Thursday reported 516 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 21,856 fatalities, the country's health department said.

Advertising

But the number of patients in intensive care is continuing a two-week decline, it said in a statement.

A majority of the deaths reported (13,547) were in hospital, and the rest in retirement homes and other facilities.

(AFP)

 

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.