Number of Covid-19 hospital cases in France continues to fall

A medical staff member, wearing protective suit and face mask, working in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease patients at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, April 22, 2020.

France on Thursday reported 516 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 21,856 fatalities, the country's health department said.

But the number of patients in intensive care is continuing a two-week decline, it said in a statement.

A majority of the deaths reported (13,547) were in hospital, and the rest in retirement homes and other facilities.

(AFP)

