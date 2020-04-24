Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Brazil's justice minister Moro resigns after Bolsonaro fires police chief

Issued on: Modified:

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and his Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2019.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and his Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2019. © Evaristo Sa, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Brazil's Justice Minister Sérgio Moro, who became popular as a crusader against corruption, resigned on Friday. He made the announcement in a press conference on Friday after President Jair Bolsonaro decided to change the head of the country's federal police in the midst of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Advertising

Federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo worked closely with Moro in the sprawling Car Wash corruption probe until the end of 2018. The investigation ensnared scores of politicians and businessmen throughout Latin America, including former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the CEO of construction giant Odebrecht, and transformed Moro into a folk hero.

Moro told reporters on Friday that he had warned Bolsonaro that removing the head of the federal police without cause would amount to political interference. Bolsonaro did so anyway, without consulting Moro, the minister said.

(AP)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.