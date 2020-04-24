Covid-19: France records 389 new deaths as hospital cases continue to fall

A nurse from the Eugenie Hospital in Ajaccio, Corsica on April 23, 2020.

France on Friday reported 389 more coronavirus deaths, a lower toll than in previous days, and also welcomed new falls in the number of patients in hospital and intensive care.

The latest deaths in both hospitals and nursing homes brought France's total toll to 22,245, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that there were now 561 fewer people in hospital and 183 fewer in intensive care.

But despite the gradually improving data, he said: "The circulation of the virus remains high. We must be mobilised and respect social distancing, which must become a reflex."

(AFP)

