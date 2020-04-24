Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Covid-19: France records 389 new deaths as hospital cases continue to fall

Issued on: Modified:

A nurse from the Eugenie Hospital in Ajaccio, Corsica on April 23, 2020.
A nurse from the Eugenie Hospital in Ajaccio, Corsica on April 23, 2020. © Pascal Pochard-Casabianca, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

France on Friday reported 389 more coronavirus deaths, a lower toll than in previous days, and also welcomed new falls in the number of patients in hospital and intensive care.

Advertising

The latest deaths in both hospitals and nursing homes brought France's total toll to 22,245, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that there were now 561 fewer people in hospital and 183 fewer in intensive care.

But despite the gradually improving data, he said: "The circulation of the virus remains high. We must be mobilised and respect social distancing, which must become a reflex."

(AFP)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.