French court rejects Amazon's appeal over ruling to limit deliveries during Covid-19 crisis
A French court rejected US online retailer Amazon's appeal against a ruling that limits what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis.
Amazon must restrict deliveries in France to IT products, health items, food and pet food, the Court of Appeal in Versailles said, adding that for every delivery not meeting this requirement, Amazon would face a €100,000 ($108,020) penalty.
(REUTERS)
