Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Lockdown saved as many as 60,000 lives in France, study shows

Issued on: Modified:

File photo of Health Minister Olivier Véran
File photo of Health Minister Olivier Véran GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT POOL/AFP/Archives
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

The French government agrees with a study by analysts from the French School of Public Health (EHESP), which concluded that lockdown measures prevented 60,000 deaths in France, Health Minister Olivier Véran said Friday morning.

Advertising

"The Department of Health concurs with the analysis. It is very probable that we have collectively, all the French, saved tens of thousands of lives by respecting confinement, and maybe even more," Véran said on France Inter, adding that the lockdown had prevented the saturation of intensive care units.

The EHESP analysis "demonstrates the need for and success of the containment, which needs to be maintained for several more weeks".

Published on Thursday, the EHESP estimates that one month in lockdown prevented up to 60,000 deaths and that without these measures, more than 100,000 ICU beds would have been needed by April 20. The capacity of French hospitals, which was doubled in preparation for the arrival of the epidemic, is only 10,000 beds.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

 

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.