French winemakers battle to keep crops alive during Covid-19

Brothers Alexandre and Stéphane Vosgien at their vineyard in Eastern France, April 2020.

French winemakers cannot afford to wait until the Covid-19 lockdown is over to tend their vineyards. FRANCE 24 travels to a vineyard in Eastern France where brothers Alexandre and Stéphane Vosgien are determined to keep this year's crop alive.

Advertising Read more

Alexandre and Stéphane Vosgien explain that their vines must be regularly tended. "We cannot leave them until the end of the lockdown," says Alexandre.

They are also worried that the state aid from the government will not be sufficient for their vineyard to survive.

"I think we are looking at a 25 to 30 percent drop in turnover," says Alexandre. "And that is the part that we live off."

Click on the player above to watch the full below.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe