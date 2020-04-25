Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French winemakers battle to keep crops alive during Covid-19

Issued on: Modified:

Brothers Alexandre and Stéphane Vosgien at their vineyard in Eastern France, April 2020.
Brothers Alexandre and Stéphane Vosgien at their vineyard in Eastern France, April 2020. © FRANCE 24 screengrab.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

French winemakers cannot afford to wait until the Covid-19 lockdown is over to tend their vineyards. FRANCE 24 travels to a vineyard in Eastern France where brothers Alexandre and Stéphane Vosgien are determined to keep this year's crop alive.

Advertising

Alexandre and Stéphane Vosgien explain that their vines must be regularly tended. "We cannot leave them until the end of the lockdown," says Alexandre.

They are also worried that the state aid from the government will not be sufficient for their vineyard to survive.

"I think we are looking at a 25 to 30 percent drop in turnover," says Alexandre. "And that is the part that we live off."

Click on the player above to watch the full below.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.