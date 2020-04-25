Redskins deal unhappy blocker Williams to 49ers

Advertising Read more

San Francisco (AFP)

Seven-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams was traded to the San Francisco 49ers from the Washington Redskins on Saturday, ending a holdout drama that lasted nearly a year.

The 31-year-old Texan, who vowed never to play for the Redskins again after disagreements over a medical diagnosis, went to the 49ers for a fifth-round pick Saturday in the NFL Draft and a third-round selection in next year's draft.

The 49ers, who confirmed the deal on their website, lost the Super Bowl two months ago to the Kansas City Chiefs while the Redskins had the NFL's second-worst record last season at 3-13 in Williams's absence.

Williams will be reunited in San Francisco with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who served as Washington's offensive coordinator from 2010, when the Redskins made him the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, through 2013.

The Redskins selected collegiate offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles on Saturday with the second selection in the fourth round of this year's draft.

Williams serves as a replacement for 49ers tackle Joe Staley, who retired Saturday a few hours after the trade was announced.

Williams told the Redskins he wanted out last June after what he considered inadequate medical treatment for a cancerous scalp growth.

© 2020 AFP