Covid-19: France records 242 new deaths, marking a major drop in its daily toll
France reported a big fall in its coronavirus death toll on Sunday, with 242 deaths in 24 hours, a drop of more than a third on the previous day.
The epidemic has now claimed 22,856 lives in the country since the beginning of March, health officials said.
The deaths in hospitals - 152 - was the lowest daily toll in five weeks, they said, while 90 people died in nursing and care homes.
(AFP)
