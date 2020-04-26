French middle and secondary school students and staff should wear masks: science council

An employee cleans tables in an empty classroom in a closed primary school as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nice, France, April 22, 2020.

French school children aged 11-18 should wear masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the scientific council advising the government on the pandemic said on Saturday.

It added that staff at both French "colleges" and "lycees" - dealing with children aged 11 to 18 - should also wear masks, although it said it was impossible to get the youngest of schoolchildren, aged for example from 4 to 11, to do so.

French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on his Twitter account on Saturday that the scientific council's findings would form part of the government's considerations on how to re-open the country's schools on May 11.

Avec cette note du Conseil scientifique, nous avons la base pour l’élaboration du protocole sanitaire annoncé pour donner un cadre sûr au déconfinement scolaire.



Ce protocole national sera la référence de tous les acteurs pour la préparation de rentrée: https://t.co/dC4hPgwOHC — Jean-Michel Blanquer (@jmblanquer) April 25, 2020

France has been on a virtual lockdown since mid-March in a bid to thwart the spread of the coronavirus, and the government is hoping to gradually re-open the country from May 11 onwards.

(REUTERS)

