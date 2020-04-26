Saudi Arabia partially relaxes lockdown for Ramadan but keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Worshippers pray Taraweeh at Kaaba in the Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 24, 2020. Picture taken through a window. © Yasser Bakhsh, Reuters

Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued an order to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the kingdom, to become from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Sunday through Wednesday May 13, while keeping a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and in previously isolated neighbourhoods, state news agency (SPA) said early on Sunday.