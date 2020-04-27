Saudi-led coalition calls for end to escalation in south Yemen

Yemen's southern separatists had signed a power-sharing deal in November that quelled a battle for the south which had seen them seize control of Aden

A Saudi Arabia-led coalition said on Monday all parties need to return to the status that existed before the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen declared an emergency in Aden, according to a statement published by the kingdom's state-run news agency.

The coalition said any steps that contradict the Riyadh agreement should be cancelled, and it called for an end to any escalation in Yemen.

"We stress the need to restore conditions to their previous state in the interim capital Aden," the coalition said according to tweets from the official Saudi Press Agency.

On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates-backed STC announced emergency rule in Aden and all southern governorates, a move which Yemen's foreign minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami described as a "resumption of its (STC's) armed insurgency and rejection and complete withdrawal from the Riyadh agreement."

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

