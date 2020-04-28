Skip to main content
Covid-19: France reports 367 deaths as number of hospitalisations continues to fall

Nurses take care of patients infected by Covid-19 going for an exam at the scanner unit at the Floreal clinic in Bagnolet, near Paris, France, on April 8, 2020.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 367 to 23,660 on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases was up 1,520 at 129,859, the health ministry said in a statement.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament that France would not end its nationwide lockdown unless the number of new cases of coronavirus infection drops below 3,000 per day.

The death tally has increased 1.6% compared to Monday, with the rate slightly slowing over 24 hours.

The number of people in hospital with the COVID-19 infection fell further to 27,484 from 28,055 on Monday and the number of people in intensive care fell to 4,387 from 4,608 on Monday.

(REUTERS)

