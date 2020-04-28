Gayle slams 'worse than coronavirus' Sarwan after Tallawahs exit

Gayle storm - The West Indies batsman has accused Ramnaresh Sarwan of being 'worse than the coronavirus'

London (AFP)

Chris Gayle said Ramnaresh Sarwan was "worse than the coronavirus" as he blamed his "evil" former West Indies team-mate for his exit from the Jamaica Tallawahs team in the Caribbean Premier League.

The 40-year-old Gayle was released by Twenty20 franchise the Tallawahs last week and the big-hitting opener held assistant coach Sarwan responsible during a remarkable 15-minute video posted on his YouTube channel.

"Right now Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now," said Gayle.

"You are a snake, you are so vindictive still immature, still stabbing people in the back.

"What transpired with the Tallawahs, you had a big part to play," said Gayle, the all-time leading run-scorer in Twenty20 internationals.

"You know, Sarwan, you're not the most loved person in the Caribbean ... You're so vindictive. You're still immature, still stabbing people in the back."

Veteran left-hander Gayle, who has since joined the St Lucia Zouks for this year's edition of the CPL starting in August, led the Tallahwahs to the title in 2013 and 2016.

Then, after a spell with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, the Jamaican rejoined the franchise last year.

Although Gayle scored 116 in his second game back, he managed only 243 runs in 10 innings as the Tallawahs finished bottom of the table.

Gayle spent much of his Test career in the same West Indies side as fellow batsman Sarwan, 39, who retired from international duty in 2016.

The self-styled 'Universe Boss', Gayle, who has not played for the West Indies since last year's World Cup, accused Sarwan of wanting to take complete control of the Tallawahs.

"You are no good. You are despicable," said Gayle of the Guyanese. "You want the franchise, have it. There's no Gayle. You run the show."

In what was the second of three videos detailing his departure from the Tallawahs, Gayle -- West Indies' all-time leading run scorer in one-day internationals -- said the roots of his strained relationship with Sarwan dated back to their time playing age-group cricket together.

"From 1996, that's when our careers started in youth cricket days. We shared the same room in the West Indian Under-19s.

"You allowed the management staff to send me home from Barbados. I forgive but I'll never forget that.

"You told the management team you can't sleep because Chris Gayle was watching TV too late in the night. That's what I got sent home for.

"In everybody's eyes you act as if you're a saint ... Sarwan, you're evil, you're wicked, you're poison."

