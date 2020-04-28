Live: PM Philippe unveils France’s plan to ease Covid-19 lockdown

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe reveals his government’s much-awaited plan to ease the strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown to the National Assembly Tuesday. The unveiling of the plan, which includes digital innovations to try to stem the outbreak, will be followed by a parliamentary debate and a vote.

The easing of France’s Covid-19 lockdown measures looks set to be a perilous process as the disease tolls continues to mount, though at a slower rate, more than a month after a nationwide lockdown was put in place.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier this month that the lockdown would be lifted from May 11 but he left the details relatively vague.

Prime Minister Philippe’s presentation will be followed by a two-and-a-half hour debate in France's lower house of parliament, followed by a vote on the "national strategy of the de-confinement plan".

The issue has been a source of acrimony in French political circles, with opposition parties calling for at least 24 hours to examine the government’s plan ahead of the vote. Their request was, however, rejected on Monday.

France has recorded a total of 23,293 Covid-19 deaths, with an additional 437 recorded over a 24-hour period Monday.

