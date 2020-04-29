The Debate

Skip to main content
Covid-19 tracking apps: Easing lockdown, but on what terms?

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

Will tracking apps save the world or put humanity on the fast track to a surveillance state? Why has the French state delayed the roll-out of its plan? With citizens desperate to deconfine, talk turns to contact tracing. It will mean hiring an army of monitors to locate and isolate the infected and digital tracing to inform the public. But how do you prevent the system from getting hacked or governments from using the data to illegally spy on citizens?

What if you don’t have a smartphone? How will it work between countries? And will it turn us even more into slaves to technology?

François Picard's panel argues over the relative merits of rival plans across Europe and around the world.

