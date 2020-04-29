NFL, Amazon extend deal on streaming rights for Thursday night games

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

The National Football League said Wednesday it extended a deal giving Amazon Prime Video streaming rights for its Thursday night games for more than 200 countries and territories.

An NFL statement said the league had reached a "multiyear" agreement, with terms not disclosed. NBC reported the deal was for three years and worth more than $65 million annually.

Under the deal, subscribers to Amazon Prime and Amazon-owned gaming platform Twitch will be able to see the broadcasts from Fox television in the United States.

The agreement also calls for one regular season Saturday game to be available on the platform.

"As our relationship has expanded, Amazon has become a trusted and valued partner of the NFL," said NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp.

"Extending this partnership around Thursday Night Football continues our critical mission of delivering NFL games to as many fans in as many ways as possible both in the United States and around the world."

The NFL and Amazon first partnered to distribute Thursday Night Football during the 2017 season.

