Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Europe top 1.5 million

Italian anaesthesiologist Doctor Marino De Rosa takes care of a patient at the ICU of the Covid unit where he works at the San Filippo Neri hospital, in Rome, on April 29, 2020 as the country faces a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). - The difficulty of wearing long hours sterile coveralls that suffocate, the risk of contamination, the fear for oneself and for those close to you, but also the feeling of being useful. Marino De Rosa is an anaesthesiologist in the COVID unit of an hospital in Rome.

Over 1.5 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Europe, just under half the worldwide total, according to an AFP tally at 0850 GMT on Saturday.

With at least 1,506,853 infections, including 140,260 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit continent. Across the world, 3,350,224 cases and 238,334 deaths have been recorded.

Spain, with 215,216 cases and 24,824 deaths, Italy with 207,428 cases and 28,236 deaths, Britain (177,454 and 27,510), France (167,346 and 24,594) and Germany (161,703 and 6,575) are the five European countries with official tolls over 150,000.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

