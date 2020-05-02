Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

France extends Covid-19 health emergency until July 24

Issued on: Modified:

A Covid-19 patient is taken for a scan at a hospital in the Paris suburb of Stains.
A Covid-19 patient is taken for a scan at a hospital in the Paris suburb of Stains. © Mehdi Chebil, FRANCE 24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

France has decided to extend a "state of health emergency" imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic for two months until July 24, Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Saturday. 

Advertising

A proposal to be put to parliament on Monday said the planned lifting this month of the emergency, which began on March 24, would "be premature" and "could see a risk of the outbreak" intensifying.

More than 24,500 people have died of the Covid-19 disease so far in France. The country is preparing to ease restrictions on May 11 following a strict nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 17.

In an address marking international Labour Day on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the exit from lockdown would not signal a return to “normal life”.

"There will be a recovery that will need to be reorganised," Macron said. "There will be several phases and May 11 will be one of them.”

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.