France records 166 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours as critical cases continue to fall

Medical staff tend to a patient infected with Covid-19 at the intensive care unit of the Lariboisiere Hospital in Paris on April 27, 2020.
Medical staff tend to a patient infected with Covid-19 at the intensive care unit of the Lariboisiere Hospital in Paris on April 27, 2020. © Joël Saget, AFP
The number of people who died of coronavirus infection in France increased by 166 to 24,760 on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since March 22, government data showed.

Saturday's daily tally of Covid-19 fatalities was markedly lower than the 218 recorded a day earlier.

Health Ministry officials said the number of people in intensive care units fell to 3,827 from 3,878 on Friday, down for a 24th consecutive day.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 25,827 from 25,887, also continuing an uninterrupted fall since more than two weeks.

France is set for an easing of restrictions on May 11 following a strict nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 17.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

