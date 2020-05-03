France records lowest Covid-19 daily death toll in six weeks

A statue wearing a protective mask at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, pictured on May 2, 2020.

The number of people who died of coronavirus infection in France increased by 135 to 24,895 on Sunday, the lowest daily increase since March 22, government data showed.

Sunday's daily tally of Covid-19 fatalities marked another significant drop after the 166 recorded a day earlier.

Health Ministry officials said the number of people in intensive care units fell to 3,819 from 3,827 on Saturday, down for a 25th consecutive day.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 25,815 from 25,827, continuing an uninterrupted fall since more than two weeks.

Health officials have previously warned that on Sundays the data reporting from nursing homes is often delayed, leading to a catch-up during the week.

France is set for an easing of restrictions on May 11 following a strict nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 17.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

