Saudi stocks dive after finance minister vows 'painful' measures

Saudi stocks have been pummeled by the global economic turndown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as low oil prices

Saudi shares slumped 6.8 percent as trading opened Sunday, a day after the finance minister announced "painful" measures to tackle the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost all the listed stocks on the Arab world's largest bourse were in the red just minutes after the start of trading.

Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said late Saturday that the kingdom would take "drastic measures" to face the double shock of the novel coronavirus and low oil prices.

"Some of these measures could be painful," he said in an interview with Saudi-owned news channel Al-Arabiya.

He said the world's leading crude exporter would borrow close to $60 billion this year to plug a huge budget deficit.

Saudi Jadwa Investment, an independent think-tank, forecast Thursday that the kingdom would post a record $112 billion budget deficit this year.

The International Monetary Fund in April projected that the Saudi economy would contract by 2.3 percent this year.

Capital Economics, a London-based think-tank, said the contraction would be at least 5.0 percent.

In other bourses in the oil-rich Gulf, Dubai Financial market dropped 3.2 percent Sunday while its sister Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange was down 1.6 percent.

Qatar's bourse was 0.6 percent lower while Kuwait's premier index and all-shares index were 1.0 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The small bourses of Oman and Bahrain were flat.

Oil revenues make up at least 70 percent of public revenues in each of the six Gulf Arab states.

