Galthie, France coaches put on part-time deal

France head coach Fabien Galthie and his staff have been put on temporary, part-time unemployment

Paris (AFP)

France national coach Fabien Galthie and his staff will work on a part-time basis until at least the end of May with a pay cut of 20 percent in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the French rugby union federation said Monday.

The deal means Galthie and all backroom staff from the men and women's teams, as well as the sevens set-up, will continue to work one day, or two half-days, a week.

The French social security will pay them 80 percent of their usual salary over a temporary period as France battles the COVID-19 outbreak which has led to a death toll of almost 25,000 in the country.

France are due to play Argentina twice in July although as flights to Buenos Aires have been suspended until September it is unlikely the team will play before the autumn internationals.

