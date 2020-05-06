Afghan doctors battle Covid-19 as civil war rages

After a study suggested that around a third of people in Kabul tested positive for Covid-19, FRANCE 24 spoke to doctors on the frontline of the fight against the virus in the Afghan capital, as civil war continues to rack the country.

One-third of 500 random coronavirus tests in Kabul came back positive, health officials announced on Sunday, raising fears of widespread undetected infections in one of the world’s most fragile nations.

Kabul and most other cities are in lockdown, but compliance has not been widespread. More than 250,000 Afghans returned home from hard-hit Iran since the beginning of the year, travelling across Afghanistan without being tested or quarantined.

