Covid-19: France’s Muslims decry shortage of space in cemeteries

Some Muslims in France have found that there isn't enough space in cemeteries to bury their loved ones.

As France counts the toll from the Covid-19 pandemic, Muslims in the country have sometimes struggled to find space in cemeteries to bury their loved ones. FRANCE 24 talks to some of the people affected.

Advertising Read more

Mamadou’s father wanted his body to be repatriated to Mali, the country of his birth, after his death. But in light of the Covid-19 travel restrictions, that was not possible. Consequently the the family waited 18 days to bury their father in France. During that period, “we weren’t at peace”, he said. “We didn’t eat; we didn’t sleep.”

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe