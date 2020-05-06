Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Covid-19: France’s Muslims decry shortage of space in cemeteries

Issued on: Modified:

Some Muslims in France have found that there isn't enough space in cemeteries to bury their loved ones.
Some Muslims in France have found that there isn't enough space in cemeteries to bury their loved ones. © France 24 screengrab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Mohamed FARHAT Follow

As France counts the toll from the Covid-19 pandemic, Muslims in the country have sometimes struggled to find space in cemeteries to bury their loved ones. FRANCE 24 talks to some of the people affected.

Advertising

Mamadou’s father wanted his body to be repatriated to Mali, the country of his birth, after his death. But in light of the Covid-19 travel restrictions, that was not possible. Consequently the the family waited 18 days to bury their father in France. During that period, “we weren’t at peace”, he said. “We didn’t eat; we didn’t sleep.”

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.