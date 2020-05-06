Trump vetoes Congress resolution to limit his right to war with Iran

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine speaks to journalists after the GOP-dominated Senate voted to curtail President Donald Trump's war powers with regard to Iran on February 13, 2020. © Sarah Silbiger, Getty, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed legislation passed by both houses of Congress to limit a president's ability to wage war against Iran, as Trump wages a campaign of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic.